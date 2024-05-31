Trot Nixon was the ultimate “dirt dog” during his decade-long tenure with the Boston Red Sox.

He wasn’t afraid to put in the work and get his uniform dirty, an approach that endeared him to Red Sox fans who truly appreciate when one’s effort level goes beyond the box score.

“It’s a blue-collar town. It always has been and always will be,” Nixon said Wednesday night during a ceremony inducting him into the Red Sox Hall of Fame. “And I felt like they’re going to hold me to a very high standard. I need to make sure that I bring it every night that I possibly can. There were plenty of nights that I wasn’t very good at all, but there were some nights where I did have a little bit of success. But to me, Boston, blue collar, hard hat, bring your lunch pail to work every day — I needed to have that kind of mentality coming to the field every day. And it’s just something that I didn’t think about. That’s just what I wanted to do.

“Not only did I want to impress my parents. I wanted to impress the fans. I wanted the fans to realize that I’m no different than them. I’m going to come out here and work just as hard as they do on a daily basis and hopefully help this team win championships.”

Story continues below advertisement

Check out the video below from NESN’s “310 to Left” podcast to hear more from Nixon’s conversation with Tom Caron.

Nixon, drafted seventh overall by the Red Sox in 1993, debuted with Boston in 1996. There were some ups and downs, especially early in his MLB career, but Nixon kept grinding, eventually developing into a clubhouse leader for a franchise that turned its fortunes around in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The crowning achievement? Winning the 2004 World Series after overcoming a 3-0 American League Championship Series deficit to the New York Yankees.

That ’04 team, of course, had its share of star players (Manny Ramirez, David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez, Johnny Damon, etc.), but Nixon helped usher in a new era of Red Sox baseball, setting the tone with his high motor and overall relentlessness between the lines.