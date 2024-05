Hannah Brandt’s scored two goals in Game 1 of the Walter Cup Finals, helping PWHL Boston seal a 4-3 win over Minnesota.

Hannah Brandt lent her stick to Taylor Wenczkowski after she dropped hers mid-game. Both Wenczkowski and Brandt contributed goals using the same stick.

For more on Hannah Brandt’s lucky stick, check out the video above, presented by VA New England Healthcare.