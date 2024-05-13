New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk hit the practice fields outside of Gillette Stadium for the first time this past weekend at rookie minicamp.

But their time wasn’t completely filled with football.

Maye and Polk also attended Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers on Sunday night at TD Garden. The duo took in the action from the front row while donning custom Bruins jerseys with their names on the back.

Maye and Polk were mic’d up for the experience and it provided some worthwhile moments, including them reacting to some big-time hits being doled out.

“They said it was a feisty series,” Maye said.

The two NFL rookies clearly enjoyed themselves at the Stanley Cup playoff game, which the Bruins lost despite getting out to a 2-0 lead. Maye and Polk engaged in “let’s go Bruins” chants, got amped up when they appeared on the jumbotron and debated whether it was tougher to score a goal or a touchdown. Maye leaned toward touchdown while Polk disagreed with him.

But it’s good to see Maye and Polk developing chemistry on and off the field given their ultra-high importance to New England’s future. The Patriots selected Maye third overall in last month’s NFL draft and used their next pick in the second round to take Polk.

While it was entertaining to have the curtain peeled back on Maye and Polk’s visit to the Bruins game, Boston sports fans will care much more about what they can do on the football field.