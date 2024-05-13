Pat Maroon hasn’t fought Sam Bennett or any Florida Panthers since Bennett injured Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand during Game 3 at TD Garden on Friday night.

But Maroon has tried. He challenged Bennett, specifically, during Game 4 on Sunday and finger-wagged the entire Florida lineup as if to send an invitation.

While speaking with reporters at Hanscom Field on Monday, before the Black and Gold left for Sunrise, Fla., Maroon noted he’s had conversations with teammates since the Marchand injury. They acknowledged his ongoing effort, too.

“I love my captain, I love the guys,” Maroon told reporters, per NBC Sports Boston.

“I’m doing everything I can. So, we can sit here and say I’m not. Maybe I’m not. But I talked to my captain, I talked to the guys in that locker room. They know and they know I care. That’s the most important thing.”

The Bruins have made it known how they feel about Bennett’s hit on Marchand. Boston received further video evidence ahead of Game 4, and clearly believe Bennett punched Marchand in the head with a dirty jab. It caused Marchand to miss Game 4, and he continues to be day-to-day.

Bennett and the Panthers, to no surprise, have their own view on the situation.

Maroon and the Bruins, who trail the Panthers 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, are set to take the ice at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch both pregame and postgame coverage on NESN+.

Featured image via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images