BOSTON — It’s hard to find any Bruins player as confident as Jeremy Swayman on a consistent basis.

Swayman steps up regularly to voice his faith in his teammates and reset the focus during times of adversity, particularly throughout the postseason for the Bruins. That remained the case after a chaotic Game 4 loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday, putting Boston on the brink of elimination in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Boston’s backs are against the wall again. Nonetheless, Swayman believes in the Bruins as much as ever.

“Lot of confidence in this room,” Swayman told reporters at TD Garden. “A lot of motivation in this room. I couldn’t be more excited to get down there and bring it back to Boston.”

Boston heads to Florida for Game 5 on Tuesday. There’s no way of looking around what’s at stake for the Bruins: it’s win or go home in Sunrise.

By embracing the obvious circumstances ahead, Swayman outlined what keeps the Bruins motivated after several games where things went wrong.

“It’s playoff hockey,” Swayman shared. “We better believe it because it’s reality. The reality is that we’re gonna go to Florida and we’re gonna play the same game. We’re gonna get it done. I have no doubt in this group. We have a lot of confidence and a lot of motivation to bring it back to Boston because our fans deserve a lot better. We’re excited to do that.”

The Bruins get ready to fight for their playoff lives in Game 5.