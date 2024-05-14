The Bruins face a daunting task heading into Game 5, and they’ll hope Tuesday can be the spark of something they’ve never done in franchise history.

Boston is down 3-1 in its best-of-seven series against the Florida Panthers. The B’s are 0-25 all-time when trailing 3-1 in a series, but the goal for Jim Montgomery’s side will be to begin a comeback starting in Game 5 at Amerant Bank Arena.

On Tuesday’s episode of NESN’s “Boston Has Entered The Chat,” Travis Thomas and George Balejki gave a breakdown of what they wanted to see from the Black and Gold in Game 5.

Given the circumstances, Thomas hopes to see the Bruins make the hustle plays and win the 50/50 chances that eluded them throughout the series. He expected to see Boston get it done outside of the box score and “take it one game at a time.”

Balejki simply wanted to see more fight both on the ice and in a literal sense with a Panthers player actually answering Pat Maroon’s challenges.

The NESN hosts were optimistic Boston could win Game 5 and left it open to chance for the rest of the series. The Bruins will be without Brad Marchand in Game 5.

You can check out the Tuesday edition of “Boston Has Entered The Chat” in the video embedded above.

Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images