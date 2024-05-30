What Jacoby Brissett Has Seen From Patriots Rookie Wideout

FOXBORO, Mass. — Jacoby Brissett learned a little bit about New England Patriots rookie wideout Javon Baker on Wednesday.

Baker made arguably the best play of the OTA practice when he climbed the ladder and hauled in a throw from Brissett. Baker bested the double coverage, leaped over cornerback Marco Wilson and planted his feet in bounds for the highlight-reel grab.

“Oh, man, he made a couple of plays today,” Brissett said after practice, almost reflecting on the catches as he spoke. “He’s getting better. Obviously, somebody that we are looking forward to seeing what he can become.”

Brissett credited the fourth-round rookie for his ability to take what he’s learning in the meeting room and implementing on the field. Baker isn’t making the same mistake twice, Brissett said, which he acknowledged is all you can ask for from the rookie group during the OTA period.

“Good route runner, good hands, can go up and make plays like he did today,” Brissett said of Baker. “We’re looking forward to see the more he can do.”

The highlight-reel reception from Baker might have even planted early seeds of a growing connection with Brissett. The veteran quarterback has been getting first-team reps over Bailey Zappe and Drake Maye, and could very well be behind center to start the season as New England looks to continue Maye’s development.

“I think that’s how you build it, I think that’s how you build the trust right there,” Brissett said. “It’s going out there and trying things and seeing what guys can do, seeing what plays guys can make and things like that.

“It was good to see him go out and do that.”

Baker still has some areas for growth, of course. He dropped a handful balls during rookie minicamp and Day 1 of OTAs. And on Wednesday the UCF product was outmuscled by cornerback Alex Austin on a 7-on-7 rep that led to an interception from Bailey Zappe. But overall, Baker has shown flashes.

And it’s clear Brissett and others are taking notice.