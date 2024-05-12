Jayson Tatum is the ultimate difference-maker for the Boston Celtics. It goes without saying that his performance likely determines the fate of Boston’s championship hopes.

Tatum did not look like himself to start the Celtics’ playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Saturday marked a refreshing turnaround as Tatum’s 33-point, 13-rebound double-double led the Celtics to a 106-93 victory in Game 3 in Cleveland.

Not only did Tatum lead through his actions, he stepped up vocally in a key moment of the night to ensure that the Celtics did not let up, particularly defensively, in a game that had to have.

“The defense was strong,” Horford told Abby Chin postgame, per NBC Sports Boston. “(Tatum) challenged us at halftime to make sure that we were more assertive and got off to a good start in the third (quarter). We did a good job with responding.”

Stars go through shooting slumps occasionally. As one of Tatum’s longer-tenured influences as a veteran in Boston, Horford certainly didn’t seem concerned about the recent run for the Celtics star.

“JT is a special player,” Horford shared. “He always figures it out. He’s the last guy I worry about. He’s gonna be fine. He’s been doing this for a long time now.”

Tatum gets another chance to fight narratives and help the Celtics win during Game 4 in Cleveland on Monday.