Charlie McAvoy had room to step up for the Boston Bruins during the postseason.

He started to do just that in Game 4, bringing physicality from the opening minute. The Boston defenseman turned to Game 5 and knocked in the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory for the Bruins over the Panthers in Florida on Tuesday night.

That scoring play did not come without controversy as Florida head coach Paul Maurice challenged the call for goaltender interference on Boston’s Danton Heinen. Ultimately, the goal stood and the Bruins held on.

Jim Montgomery saw his team similarly lose momentum, however, he appreciated the Bruins benefiting from such a scenario in Game 5.

“My thoughts were to send the right message to the bench, no matter what happens,” Montgomery told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “(Either) we gotta get one on the power play or let’s just keep playing, next play and next shift. It hasn’t been going our way. It was nice that one did.”

Boston indeed got a break when the team truly needed one to keep the season alive. Now for the Bruins, it’s on to the next.

The Bruins look to put together consecutive wins in elimination games when they return home to TD Garden for Game 6 on Friday.