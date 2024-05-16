What Joe Mazzulla Told Celtics After Second-Round Series Win

It wasn’t a particularly exciting or impressive win, but the Celtics took care of business Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Boston secured its third straight win over the Cleveland Cavaliers and thus claimed the second-round NBA playoff series between the Eastern Conference foes. On a night when Jaylen Brown cooled off a bit, Al Horford stepped up and led by example on both ends of the floor.

Horford received a shoutout from Joe Mazzulla after the Celtics clinched a spot in the Eastern Conference finals. But as the head coach explained in his postgame team address, Game 5 featured a full-team effort from the C’s.

“It started with Al — inspired us on the defensive end,” Mazzulla said, per a team-provided video. “And then it started with everybody trusting him. We all made winning plays. JB (Brown) and JT’s (Jayson Tatum) defensiveness. Jrue (Holiday), Derrick (White), Al, Payton (Pritchard) — everybody that went in the game made winning plays. Tonight showed what we can be.”

The Celtics now must keep their foot off the gas and not veer into complacency against its conference finals opponent, whether it be the Indiana Pacers or the New York Knicks. Neither side figures to give Boston too tough of a challenge, but Green Teamers seem to have a preference for the Celtics’ next foe.

The C’s will host Jalen Brunson and company Sunday if they defeat the Pacers in Friday’s Game 6 in Indiana. Conversely, Boston’s next game will be Tuesday if the Pacers for Game 7.