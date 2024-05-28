Joe Mazzulla wanted to make sure those in the Celtics locker room understood the moment and felt appreciated after Boston punched its ticket to the NBA Finals on Monday night.

Following the Green’s 105-102 victory in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, Mazzulla had a message for the group that just swept the Indiana Pacers.

“Don’t take for granted the people we have in this room, and it’s a credit to you guys,” Mazzulla said, per the Celtics. “You guys played your (expletive) off that entire series. And we’re nothing without you guys as players. I want to make sure we appreciate that.

“We’ve been here before. Let’s enjoy it, but let’s not relax. We tasted it before two years ago. Let’s enjoy the (expletive) out of it for a couple days. And then let’s really go after it.”

Let’s really go after this thing ☘️ pic.twitter.com/3qIdcbrCuK — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 28, 2024

The Celtics rallied late for another crunch-time victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Jaylen Brown, who was named Eastern Conference finals MVP, recorded a clutch block in the final minute before Derrick White hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 45 seconds left.

The Celtics now await the Western Conference champion with the Dallas Mavericks holding a commanding 3-0 series lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 2024 NBA Finals will begin June 6 at TD Garden. You can check out the full schedule here.