What Kirk Cousins Texted Michael Penix Jr. After Falcons’ Shocking Pick

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins finally broke his silence.

Atlanta’s decision to select Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft raised eyebrows. The Falcons signed Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract in free agency this offseason, and yet they already drafted his potential successor before he ever played a snap for the franchise — even while Atlanta had obvious holes on defense.

Cousins’ agent, Mike McCartney, expressed confusion at the time, saying his client had “no idea” the Penix pick was coming. But Cousins downplayed there being any hard feelings during a recent interview with Barstool Sports’ “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast.

“I don’t think there can be. I don’t think it’s helpful,” Cousins said. “Like, we’re trying to win a Super Bowl, and it’s hard enough. So, let’s all be on the same page and let’s try to go win a Super Bowl.”

Cousins also revealed that he texted Penix on draft night after the Falcons’ shocking selection. While some might view the quarterback arrangement as awkward, especially with Penix arguably NFL-ready at age 24, Cousins knows he can be a valuable resource for the rookie and therefore wanted him to have his phone number as the two move forward as teammates.

“And then just congratulated him on an awesome college career,” Cousins said of his text to Penix, who guided Washington to the national championship game, where the Huskies lost to Michigan. “Lived it. It’s hard to do. And what he did is at the top of the top in terms of college success. So, just wanted to let him know that I have the utmost respect for what he’s done and that we’re ready to get to work. And I’m here if he needs me.”

Cousins, who turns 36 in August, already faced an uphill battle. He’s adjusting to a new environment after six seasons with the Washington Redskins (2012-17) and six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (2018-23). And he’s coming off a torn Achilles that limited him to eight games in 2023.

Penix’s arrival in Atlanta had the potential to further complicate matters, but Cousins, to his credit, is saying the right things. It’ll be fascinating to see whether it translates to success on the gridiron this season and beyond.