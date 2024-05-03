Patriots fans loved the energy Javon Baker came out with after he was drafted in the fourth round, but a team leader had one request for the wide receiver.

Matthew Judon was on the “Money Down” podcast with former New England running back James White and former NFL players Warren Herring and Sojourn Shelton. Judon and White admitted they were excited to see what Baker could do on the field. The Patriots pass rusher had no issue with the UCF product showing off his personality, and hoped it didn’t stop when he arrived in Foxboro, Mass.

“Don’t do that for the public and the media and then come in here with your backpack on, having your head down,” Judon said on the podcast. “What is that, man? You just told people in a wheelchair to stand up. Come on, man. Be that, because if you can’t be comfortable at your job, it’s just going to get awkward and you’re going to stop liking the game.”

Judon highlighted how welcoming he believes the New England locker room is and how everyone encourages each other to be themselves. He hoped Baker would embrace that environment and not lose his confidence.

Baker certainly will need to back up his talk on the field, but it sounds like he’ll have support around him once New England’s offseason programs roll around.