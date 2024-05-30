BOSTON — Dustin Pedroia played his heart out for 14 seasons with the Boston Red Sox.

He won two World Series titles as a player and guided Boston through his vocal leadership during an injury to another championship in 2018. He won Rookie of the Year and American League MVP in his first two full MLB seasons. Those headline other accolades such as four Gold Glove awards and four All-Star appearances.

That resume earned Pedroia his induction into the Red Sox Hall of Fame with the 2024 class. Does that also qualify him for the National Baseball Hall of Fame?

“That’s your job (to decide), man,” Pedroia told reporters prior to the 2024 Red Sox Hall of Fame ceremony at Fenway Park on Wednesday. “You guys saw me play. I don’t know what the criteria is. I just played as hard as I could and won a lot of games. I think I won every award. I respect the game so much. Anybody who votes for me, I’ll be appreciative. That’s how I look at it.”

Pedroia, who admittedly does not follow much of the process for Hall of Fame voting, did not have an adamant stance on his enshrinement future as he prepares to take his spot on the ballot. Ultimately, the former Red Sox second baseman values winning as much as ever.

“I’ve seen a few guys get in that I played with or against,” Pedroia added. “I don’t know what a Hall of Famer is. I’ve played against guys that were in the Hall of Fame. My team beat their ass.”

Pedroia’s last full season with the Red Sox came in 2016. A knee injury suffered on a hard slide from Baltimore Orioles infielder Manny Machado in 2017 began the end of Pedroia’s career. How much that affects Pedroia’s legacy is still yet to be seen.

“I played as hard as I (could) for as long as I (could),” Pedroia said. “This environment demands that. Could I have taken days off, played four more years and hit .280 with 10 home runs and 30 doubles and been in the Hall of Fame? Sure, but my team would have suffered from me doing that.”

Pedroia added: “If I don’t make the Hall of Fame because I didn’t play three more years for bulk numbers, whatever. My end goal was to win. That’s it.”