The Boston Celtics needed their stars to shine to reset the momentum of the postseason series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown played like stars in the Celtics’ 106-93 victory on Saturday night in Cleveland.

Tatum, after a slow shooting start to the series, got a slightly better shot on Saturday, going 11-of-25 from the floor, though he poured in 33 points and fought for 13 rebounds. Brown put together a rather efficient night with 28 points of his own for the Celtics on 13-of-17 from the field.

Boston’s championship expectations only grew before this season with the offseason additions of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. For as much as those two players strengthened Boston, the potential of the Celtics still starts with Tatum and Brown.

“We have a really great team, but we know we only go as far as us two go,” Tatum told ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth after the win. “That’s being the best players and best teammates on both ends of the floor. Leading these guys every single night.”

As Hubbarth referenced on the ESPN broadcast, Tatum and Brown both scored over 25 points for the 14th time in their postseason careers. The Celtics have always revolved around the performances of their still-young dynamic duo. That certainly hasn’t changed this postseason.

Tatum and Brown look to replicate their performances for the Celtics again on Monday when the teams reconvene for Game 4.