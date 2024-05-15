Why Jim Montgomery Wants Bruins To Have Power-Play Meeting

The Boston Bruins staved off elimination with a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 5 at American Bank Arena.

But the Bruins kept their season alive Tuesday night despite their troubles on the power play.

Boston went 0-for-3 on the man-advantage and barely tested Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky in those situations. The Bruins only put three shots on net over the course of their three power plays.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is desperate to get the power play operating at a high level again. That’s why he wants to have a sit-down chat with the two power-play units to figure things out before a pivotal Game 6.

“I don’t feel our players are buying into what we’re trying to sell to have success on the power play,” Montgomery told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “We just got to have a healthy meeting here where we sit down and we hash things out about what are you guys seeing, what do you think the plan could be. We just got to talk it out. We got to work together to make it better.”

The Bruins did score on the power play, courtesy of David Pastrnak, in their Game 4 loss to the Panthers. But that’s the only time Boston has converted on the man-advantage in the entire series.

Montgomery certainly is looking for more out of the two units going forward. And squaring things away with a meeting might be the first step in helping the Bruins’ power play get back on track since Boston has no room for error when it faces elimination again in Game 6 on Friday at TD Garden.