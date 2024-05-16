The Patriots had a rough result with their schedule release, but Jets fans were irate over the start of their team’s schedule.

New England plays New York in Week 3 at MetLife Stadium on “Thursday Night Football,” the only primetime game on the Patriots’ schedule. The matchup is part of a stretch where the Jets play three games in 11 days, a less-than-ideal way to start the season, especially with Aaron Rodgers preparing to play a full season after a torn Achilles.

However, NFL vice president of broadcast planning Mike North revealed in a conference call, per The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt, that schedule-makers wanted the Jets and Patriots to play on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 3. North added there was a feeling New York wasn’t given a “gauntlet” to start the season; Gang Green plays non-playoff teams in Weeks 2 through 5 after their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

That logic might not sit well with Jets supporters nor would it for Patriots fans since that sentiment implies the three games in 11-day stretch isn’t so bad since New York is going up against inferior opponents like New England.

It does show what kind of process there is for the schedule-makers and how much say teams have in how games are spaced out.