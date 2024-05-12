BOSTON — The Bruins will play without their captain on Sunday night as they look to even up the best-of-seven series with the Panthers.

Jim Montgomery confirmed Brad Marchand would not be in the Bruins’ lineup following an upper-body injury he sustained on a questionable hit from Sam Bennett in Game 3.

The Bruins are expected to have Danton Heinen return to the lineup, and Pavel Zacha will slide down to center the third line flanked by James van Riemsdyk and Justin Brazeau.

“I think Pav in Game 7 (against Toronto) played really well for us,” Montgomery said after morning skate on Sunday, per team-provided video. “I think he needs that attitude, and also, we’ve moved him to third-line center tonight because I think it helps the Bruins with situational matchups.”

In typical Bruins fashion, Zacha didn’t take the move as a demotion.

“I think we had a good conversation with Monty yesterday about where I’m going to be,” Zacha said, per team-provided video. “I think it’s great that I’m going to be the center. We need every line to be going, and I think it’s a great opportunity for me to help the team in that way.”

Zacha admitted he didn’t have his best game on Friday night against the Panthers, but is excited to get going for Game 4.

“I thought the first two games in Florida were good, and then last game I wasn’t good enough for where I would want to play,” Zacha said. “Something that you play one game at a time and I’m excited to show again that I can be a difference maker in the game and help the team.”

The Bruins and Panthers will drop the puck for the pivotal Game 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS, and NESN will carry an hour of pre- and postgame coverage.