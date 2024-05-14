Will Jayson Tatum’s Playoff ‘Mentality’ Harm Celtics Down Line?

The Boston Celtics during the playoffs haven’t seen the version of Jayson Tatum that received legitimate MVP consideration throughout last season.

Since the Celtics stepped into the postseason, Tatum has deferred to a more passive play style. Instead of chasing the 40-point bombs and highlight-reel take-over possessions, the five-time All-Star is spreading the shine to counter the constant double teams opponents have thrown Tatum’s way. Yet, while this might work in the early playoff rounds against the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers, it might not be sustainable long-term.

“We as fans want the killer. We want the killer instinct,” NESN’s Travis Thomas said on the “Hold My Banner” podcast. “Jaylen Brown shows you that. But Jaylen Brown’s not the man. Jayson Tatum is.”

Tatum has experienced the highs and lows of the postseason in his career, losing in the NBA Finals in 2022, and most recently dominating Miami in a vengeful five-game series in Round 1. However, the constant, which has taken a toll on the Celtics, is Tatum’s unwillingness to go the extra mile as the No. 1.

Ultimately, this could be costly to Boston down the line.

“We know that you worship Kobe Bryant. But if your mentality is not Black Mamba and mamba mentality, I have to respect it,” Thomas explained. “It doesn’t mean you can’t win a title, but it does, I think, my opinion, mean you can’t have a modern-day dynasty. Because in order to do what the Warriors just did, you have to do what Steph (Curry) did, which is take over games, be ticked off, throw your mouthpiece, get in guys faces, demand that we’re gonna win this series, we’re gonna win this game. Over and over again.”