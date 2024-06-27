Al Horford is praised not only by the Celtics but across the NBA as one of the best teammates to have, and the veteran showed that again after the first round of the draft.

Boston selected Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman with the 30th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday. The pick was met with universal praise, and despite Brad Stevens’ message about not being a short-term contributor, it’s a move that could pay off in the future.

Scheierman, who turns 24 on Sept. 26, was excited to do what he could to help the Celtics win Banner 19 and join a high-level organization. He posted his excitement about getting drafted by Boston on social media, eliciting a response from Horford.

“Let’s get it!!!” Horford posted on X on Thursday along with a four-leaf clover and a green heart emoji.

It was only fitting Horford was the first C’s player to welcome the team’s draft pick since he also was the first to send a message to Jordan Walsh when he was selected in the second round of last year’s draft. Walsh made a good impression on Horford, which Scheierman also will look to do, especially as Boston’s first pick in Round 1 of the NBA draft since 2020.