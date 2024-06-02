Most outfielders would not have caught the ball Wenceel Pérez laced in the sixth inning Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park.

But Ceddanne Rafaela isn’t most outfielders.

With the Red Sox leading the Tigers by two, Pérez tagged a Brennan Bernardino sinker that appeared to be ticketed for the right-center field gap. But Rafaela covered a ton of ground, fully extended to make a diving catch and doubled up the runner at second to end the frame.

It marked yet another web gem for the 25-year-old, a former infield prospect who now is excelling on the grass. In fact, Boston manager Alex Cora believes Rafaela already is right up there with the game’s best defensive outfielders.

“He’s elite in center,” Cora told reporters after the Red Sox’s 6-3 win, per MassLive.

Cora added: “Now that everything has settled down and Hammy (David Hamilton) has been able to slow down the game, he (Rafaela) is elite. He’s a game-changer. That’s the reason he made the team. It wasn’t the offense. It was his defense, something we were lacking last year. And this year, it’s different. It’s a lot different.”

While Cora didn’t emphasize Rafaela’s offense, the talented rookie has been making an impact with his bat as well. He logged nine hits in his last eight games — including a pair of home runs Friday night — and currently leads Boston in RBIs (33).

Rafaela will try to help the Red Sox earn a series win Sunday when they host the Tigers for the finale of their four-game set. NESN’s full coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET.