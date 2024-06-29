Alex Cora made his thoughts on the ups and downs of the season for the Red Sox rather clear this month.

Sometimes, the Red Sox dominate their opponents, and other times, their opponents forcefully take the upper hand.

The former happened earlier in June when the Red Sox fought back from a loss with 17 runs over two games to take the series from the Philadelphia Phillies. That series victory over the best team in the National League showed promise for the Red Sox.

“We show up every day and work hard,” Cora said after the series win over the Phillies on June 13. “Sometimes, it will be good. Sometimes, it won’t be great. That’s who we are. We have accepted that as a team. We’re gonna show up every day and try to kick your ass. Sometimes, we will. Sometimes, they’ll kick our ass.”

Unfortunately for Boston, the latter arrived for the Red Sox over the last two days at Fenway Park. The San Diego Padres secured a series win with 20 runs over the two games with 15 runs coming in the fifth inning collectively.

While those results could be deflating depending on the team, Cora sent a reminder that these runs are going to happen as the Red Sox fight and claw through the season.

“It’s 162 (games), and it’s gonna happen,” Cora shared Saturday, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We do it to the opposition, and they will do it to us.”

Boston looks to put this series behind them, take a win on Sunday and prepare for a busy week to start July with the Miami Marlins and the New York Yankees.