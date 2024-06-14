BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox are close to getting a couple of key contributors back in the lineup as soon as next week.

Relief pitcher Chris Martin is expected to begin a brief rehab stint with Triple-A Worcester on Saturday.

“We’ll see how he feels,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said on Friday before Boston’s matchup with the Yankees. “He’ll pitch, and we’ll see how he feels and go from there. I think he can come out of (injured reserve) Monday if I’m not mistaken.”

Martin was placed on the 15-day IL due to anxiety in early June but continued to throw while working his way back to a bullpen session this week.

Right fielder Wilyer Abreu, who injured his ankle on June 2, is also making strides with his rehab.

“Feeling better. Moving around, doing everything, trending in the right direction,” Cora said. “We don’t know if it’s one game or two games (for a rehab assignment), but we want him to move around before he gets here. To play the outfield, run around and all that stuff. We’ll see where we’re at after the weekend.”

Romy Gonzalez is the closest to returning to the Red Sox lineup. The utility man was getting the start at first base for Triple-A Worcester on Friday night, and Cora said depending on how the game went, he could be activated as early as Saturday.

Cora also provided brief updates on other injured players that remain further away from activation. Cora said Triston Casas is feeling better but has not yet started swinging. Casas was on the field before the Red Sox-Yankees game on Friday night working on glove work during batting practice.

Triston Casas working on some field work #RedSox pic.twitter.com/yjguCS5jOJ — Gayle Troiani (@Gayle_Troiani) June 14, 2024

Second baseman Vaughn Grissom has resumed baseball activities and taking ground balls, but Cora said he isn’t running at full speed and isn’t close to a rehab stint.