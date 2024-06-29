Alex Cora Provided Updates On Triston Casas, Injured Red Sox

BOSTON — Is Triston Casas any closer to making a return than he has been in recent weeks?

It’s complicated.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora provided an update on Casas prior to Saturday’s matchup with the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park, revealing the 24-year-old was on a steady progression toward returning.

“He obviously has general soreness,” Cora said, noting his first baseman had taken dry swings Saturday. “I think he’s going to do his stuff (inside). I’m not sure if he’s going to go on the field, but he feels that it went OK with the swings. It was up to 30 if I’m not mistaken. We’ll see where we’re at tomorrow. He’s swinging again tomorrow.”

Story continues below advertisement

Casas has been absent since April 20, when he fractured cartilage in his ribs. It’s unlikely he’ll be able to return before the 2024 MLB All-Star break, but it shouldn’t be much longer than that as long as things go to plan.

Cora also provided an update on Vaughn Grissom, who has been on the shelf since June 2 with a right hamstring strain — his second long-term trip to the injured list this season. Cora doesn’t believe he’ll be available until he fully strengthens both of his legs and gets an opportunity to rehab with Triple-A Worcester.

“It all depends,” Cora said. “He hasn’t played. He didn’t have a spring training. He had the rehab assignment. He got sick. He gets hurt here. We have to make sure — first things first — that he’s stronger, and then after that we map it out.”

The Red Sox return to the field at 4:10 p.m. ET on Saturday, welcoming the San Diego Padres to town for the middle game of their series. You can catch the game on NESN or with NESN 360.