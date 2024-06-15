Alex Cora Provides Latest Update On Slew Of Red Sox Injuries

BOSTON — The Red Sox look like they could soon reach the other side of their latest string of bad injury luck.

If everything keeps progressing well, that is.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora provided updates on a number of injured players prior to Saturday’s matchup with the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, each of which could be categorized as somewhat positive.

Triston Casas is taking dry swings as he continues working his way back from a rib injury. He targeted June 21 as his return date, as it is the first date he’s eligible to come off the 60-day injured list, though he likely won’t reach that unless he foregoes a rehab assignment.

Casas fielded groundballs at third base Saturday, making throws and doing some slight jogging.

Chris Martin will go on a rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Worcester. He was placed on the 15-day IL retroactive to June 2 with anxiety issues that were believed to impact his performance. Romy Gonzalez will be there, as well, playing first for the WooSox in what is likely to be his final build-up game following his hamstring injury.

Wilyer Abreu ran the bases Saturday and will begin a rehab assignment at some point over the next week. He was placed on the IL with an ankle sprain back on June 3 after slipping in the dugout.

Cora did not provide an update on Vaughn Grissom, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since June 1, though he did field grounders Saturday.