Vaugh Grissom left the Red Sox’s 6-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday after one at-bat.

The 23-year-old was trying to beat out a ground ball to third when he suddenly winced and pulled up short running to first base.

Following the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed on NESN’s postgame coverage, that Grissom has a “mild” right hamstring strain and is probably going on the IL.

“Pretty frustrating,” Grissom told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Trying to dig one out and to have it end like that … obviously very unexpected. Just grabbed on me.”

Grissom, who missed all of Boston’s spring training and the beginning of the season with a left hamstring injury, made his Red Sox debut on May 3 and felt like he was just getting back to full strength.

“I feel like I was just seeing the end of the tunnel. So, it sucks,” he said.

The second baseman has played in 22 games for the Red Sox this season. He is slashing .150/.209/.163 in 86 plate appearances with 12 hits, five walks and 19 strikeouts.

Grissom is the eighth Red Sox player on the IL. He joins Lucas Giolito, Garrett Whitlock, Isaiah Campbell, Michael Fulmer, Triston Casas, Trevor Story, Masataka Yoshida and Tyler O’Neill.

The Red Sox had a scare in the bottom of the third when Rafael Devers fouled two balls off his heel and calf. The third baseman took a breather at the plate and stayed in the game. He finished 1-for-4 at the dish with an RBI in the seventh to give Boston the 6-1 lead.