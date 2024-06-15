Alex Verdugo Crushes Home Run On First Pitch Vs. Red Sox

BOSTON — Alex Verdugo told reporters before the Red Sox-Yankees game at Fenway Park on Friday that he fully expected the Boston crowd to treat him as a Yankee.

He was spot on. As he made his way to the plate in the top of the first inning, the crowd showered the former Red Sox outfielder with boos.

The reaction did not appear to affect Verdugo since he launched the first pitch Brayan Bello offered in the at-bat 406 feet to center for his ninth home run of the season.

Alex Verdugo was HYPED after homering on his first pitch back at Fenway Park. pic.twitter.com/48dKjpoZ8f — MLB (@MLB) June 14, 2024

Verdugo made him pay on a 97-mph sinker, plating Soto and giving the Yankees the 2-0 lead.

Bello struck out lead-off hitter Anthony Volpe on three pitches before Juan Soto doubled to left. After giving up the first hit of the night, Bello struck out Aaron Judge for two outs in the inning.