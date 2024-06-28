While the Celtics draft pick Baylor Scheierman may be a new name for Boston fans, it is not a new name to the team.

The Creighton guard went to a Celtics workout in 2022 after he went through the draft process while he was still with South Dakota State. Scheierman came back to Boston for a pre-draft workout this year as well.

“I really enjoyed both times I worked out (in Boston),” Scheierman told reporters, as reported by WEEI’s Justin Turpin. “Obviously, meeting the organization and staff, I really enjoyed the workouts as well as the city, so I just thoroughly enjoyed my time there. Obviously, I felt like I put a good step forward in those workouts and I’m just really excited to have this opportunity in Boston, excited to get to work.”

The Celtics enjoyed what Scheierman brought to the court in his 2022 workout, but thought that he could grow more. In the two years after his workout with the team, the 23-year-old grew, especially in his time with Creighton.

Scheierman became the first player in Division I history with at least 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 500 assists and 300 3-pointers for his career. Scheierman averaged 18.5 points per game this past season and was a career 39% shooter from 3-point range.

“They really liked my game,” Scheierman said. “Just the ability to kind of impact the game in different ways, whether that be shooting, passing and dribbling or just my IQ. They felt like I could get a little stronger, a little quicker, a little more explosive a couple years ago and that’s kind of what I really tried to improve on these last two years at Creighton.”

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said before the draft that whoever they selected would have to fight to crack the roster and Scheierman likely will be a fun player to watch trying to do that.