Red Sox Wrap: Boston Avoids Sweep With Solid Victory Vs. Padres

BOSTON — The Red Sox jumped back in the win column and avoided suffering a three-game sweep with a 4-1 victory over the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park on Sunday evening.

With the win, Boston improved to 44-39 while San Diego dropped to 46-42.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston found exactly what it needed: a bounce-back performance.

Story continues below advertisement

It took only three innings for the Red Sox to match their scoring output combined from the previous two matchups with the Padres (three runs), giving the team the early momentum they’d been searching for. But that response didn’t just come from Boston’s approach in the batter’s box as following consecutive disappointing starts on the mound, right-hander Josh Winckowski also delivered against a San Diego lineup that leads the National League in batting average (.263).

Winckowski delivered five scoreless innings, allowing just four hits to the Padres and no walks while striking out one batter on 58 pitches. It was by far the best starting performance from Boston this weekend, and proved to be enough once manager Alex Cora called on left-hander Brennan Bernardino to open up the sixth inning.

From there, San Diego’s lineup still didn’t have enough in the tank while the Red Sox gained some ground in the division standings, now sitting nine games behind the American League East-leading Orioles and eight from the runner-up Yankees.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Winckowski made only three starts prior in 2024, logging a 1.69 ERA in 10 2/3 innings while fulfilling that specific role. That stretch of solid production continued as the 26-year-old set the tone for Boston on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

— Rafael Devers went 2-for-4 at the plate with a two-run home run to break open the score in the first inning. That round-tripper marked No. 18 of the season for Devers and gave the 27-year-old his 600th career RBI.

— Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim held San Diego avoid a shutout loss, going 1-for-3 at the plate with an RBI double in the seventh inning.

ON DECK AT NESN

The Red Sox will next head to Miami to open up a three-game interleague series with the Marlins starting Tuesday. First pitch from loanDepot Park is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game, plus a full hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.