BOSTON — The Celtics had some business to attend to before they could get rolling on their championship parade Friday.

It was petty business, but business nonetheless.

The C’s hosted a pre-parade get-together inside TD Garden to kick things off. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey each gave short speeches congratulating the team, while players took part in a short panel discussion.

Jayson Tatum made a crack about the Miami Heat. Jaylen Brown fired back at his detractors. Wu, though, might have had the best line of the festivities.

“To all the fans who chanted, ‘We want Boston!’ I can’t blame you, because who wouldn’t?” Wu cracked, prompting the loudest applause of the festivities.

It was just the beginning of a marvelous day in Boston.

Tatum and Brown were stars of the parade, while Joe Mazzulla shared a series of tremendous moments with Celtics fans. Sam Hauser went shirtless halfway through, Derrick White shared the wealth (and a couple of brews) and broadcast legend Mike Gorman slugged back a few drinks of his own.

Wu was right, who wouldn’t want a piece of that?