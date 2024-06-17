Brandon Aiyuk added to the speculation he will soon be traded by the San Francisco 49ers.

The wide receiver, who is set to play the 2024 campaign on his fifth-year option, has been involved in trade rumors throughout the offseason. San Francisco has publicly expressed the desire to keep Aiyuk long-term, but the money Aiyuk believes he’s worth might not allow that to be a real possibility.

A social media video that started trending Monday fueled the fire more than anything.

“They said they don’t want me back,” Aiyuk told Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels during the video posted to TikTok. “… I swear.”

Aiyuk captioned the video: “Im laughing but im crying fr (for real).”

Given the fact that Aiyuk appeared in the video with Daniels, the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Commanders fans surely will think a trade for Aiyuk is a possibility.

But they certainly won’t be the only fanbase dreaming of the scenario.

Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf confirmed this offseason New England was calling teams about trading for a wide receiver. The Patriots reportedly tried to target Aiyuk during the NFL draft, as well.

While New England drafted a pair of receivers including second-rounder Ja’Lynn Polk and fourth-rounder Javon Baker, the receiver room could greatly benefit from adding a player like Aiyuk.

Perhaps now the 49ers are more likely to listen.

