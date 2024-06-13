The Bruins made some changes to their coaching staff on Wednesday, most notably bringing Jay Leach back to the organization as an assistant coach.

Before becoming an assistant coach with the Seattle Kraken from 2021-24, Leach spent five seasons with Boston’s AHL affiliate in Providence, serving as head coach from 2017-21. He compiled an overall record of 136-77-26 in Providence.

“Jay was a very successful coach with the Providence Bruins where he greatly impacted our player development system,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said in a statement. “He also brings valuable experience as an assistant coach from the Seattle Kraken. We believe Jay will integrate quickly and complement our current staff as he comes back to the Bruins to work with our defense corps.”

The former defenseman played 11 seasons in the NHL and AHL before he retired in 2013. He suited up for 70 career NHL games with the New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks, Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Bruins.

“I’m thrilled to have Jay Leach join our coaching staff,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said in a statement. “Jay has an impressive track record at both the AHL and NHL level, and his experience connecting with players will greatly benefit our team.”

With Leach rejoining the franchise, Joe Sacco, who has been an assistant in Boston since 2014, was promoted to associate coach, and assistant John McLean shifted over to the Bruins player development staff as a skating and skills coach.

“John is shifting back to a skating and skill development position where he will remain integrated with our current staff as well as broaden his scope to work with our entire player development system,” Sweeney said. “John was instrumental working with our medical staff on players returning from injury, and his experience as an assistant coach this season will provide great insights to young players throughout our organization to understand the individual work that is required to develop as a Bruin.”

“I’d like to congratulate Joe Sacco on his promotion to Associate Coach. Joe has been an integral part of this staff due to his experience and the passion he brings to our group every day,” added Montgomery. “I also want to thank John McLean for his work as an Assistant Coach this past season, and I’m grateful his knowledge of the game will continue to be a tremendous asset for our player development group.”

Leach joins Sacco, assistant coach Chris Kelly, video coordinator Mathew Myers and assistant video coordinator Dan Darrow on Montgomery’s coaching staff for the 2024-25 NHL season.