TD Garden will host the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off and the Boston Bruins will be well represented.

The NHL and NHLPA on Friday announced the six initial players selected by Hockey Canada, Finnish Ice Hockey Association, Swedish Ice Hockey Association and USA Hockey for the four-country tournament.

Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy were among the initial players chosen for Canada and the United States, respectively. Marchand is joined by Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Cale Makar, Sidney Crosby and Brayden Point. McAvoy is joined by Matthew Tkachuk, Auston Matthews Quinn Hughes, Jack Eichel and Adam Fox.

Marchand won gold with Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championships in 2007 and 2008. The Bruins captain also won gold with Canada at the 2016 IIHF World Championship and World Cup of Hockey. Boston general manager Don Sweeney will oversee Team Canada along with Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill.

McAvoy helped Team USA win gold at the 2014 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and the 2015 IIHF Under 18-World Championship. He also won gold at the IIHF World Junior Championships in 2017 and won bronze with the United States at the 2018 IIHF World Championship.

The 2025 4 Nations Face-Off will be played from Feb. 12-20, 2025 with Bell Centre and TD Garden serving as host venues. Each team will be comprised of 23 NHL players and complete rosters will be announced at a later date.