Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic is not afraid to back down from a fight, so when asked who is next on his fight list, he knew the answer.

While the center is friends with Matthew Tkachuk, he does not like the Florida Panthers. Frederic did not answer who particular on the team and instead said he would want a piece of the entire team.

“I can’t single out one guy, but I’ll just say the whole Florida Panthers team,” Frederic told “Jake’s Takes” on YouTube. “I would love to; I would fight all of them.”

Boston and Florida have a history, especially in the playoffs.

The Panthers eliminated the Bruins from the Stanley Cup playoffs in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference second-round series in the 2023-24 season.

And before that, after the Bruins’ historic 2022-23 season, the Panthers knocked them out in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference series.

It’s safe to say that the two teams do not like each other, so Frederic was rooting for the Edmonton Oilers during the Stanley Cup Final.

“I’m leaning towards Edmonton,” Frederic said. “After (Boston) is out, I normally don’t have a team that I want to win or anything. I have teams that I don’t want to win, but that’s it. Once we lose, I kind of hope no one could win, but that’s not how it works.”

The schedule is not out for the regular season yet, but when the Bruins meet with the Panthers, Frederic will be someone to keep an eye on.