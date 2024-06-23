The Boston Celtics had quite the celebration after winning the 2024 NBA Finals and capturing Banner 18.

The Celtics closed out the series over the Dallas Mavericks in 5 games at TD Garden on Monday. That set up the return of a rolling rally with the Duck Boats through the streets of Boston on Friday.

From the pure joy of current stars to the return of legendary players and former champions such as Paul Pierce, the team certainly made the parade a day to remember around the city.

The Celtics shared quite the recap of the celebration a day later on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Yesterday was a movie 🍿 pic.twitter.com/WV7lyi8LAZ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 22, 2024

Boston embraced the champions that now attempt to run it back with a dominant team next season in the NBA.