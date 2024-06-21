Jaylen Brown took home NBA Finals MVP after the Celtics clinched Banner 18, but it still seems like people underestimate his game.

Brown and the Celtics on Friday celebrated their championship in Boston with fans while they rode on the duck boat parade. The 27-year-old held onto his Finals MVP award throughout the festivities, but NBA fans with a keen eye saw Kysre Gondrezick on the duck boat with him.

For those who don’t know, Gondrezick plays for the Chicago Sky and was in a relationship with former Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr., who was arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting the WNBA guard. Porter later accepted a plea deal after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of reckless assault and a second-degree harassment violation.

Brown typically keeps his relationships private. He was rumored to be dating model Bernice Burgos but neither publicly confirmed any involvement with each other; Brown confirmed he spent the break between the Eastern Conference finals and NBA Finals alone.

Just because Gondrezick was on the duck boat with Brown doesn’t mean they are dating. But the sight of the 26-year-old with the Celtics star went wild on social media with many fans referencing the Shaquille O’Neal quote of not realizing his game and the significant upgrade from Porter to Brown.

If the pair are dating, it certainly would add to a championship celebration that caps off a career season for Brown.