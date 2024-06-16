Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis has been deemed questionable for Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

Porzingis, who is dealing with a left posterior tibialis dislocation, missed Games 3 and 4 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The injury report from the Celtics was revealed shortly after head coach Joe Mazzulla spoke with reporters Sunday. At the time, Mazzulla said he wasn’t sure how Porzingis was feeling, but stressed the 7-foot-2 sharpshooter continues to try and play.

“He’s trying and doing everything he can to try to put himself in position to be out there,” Mazzulla told reporters, per a league-provided transcript. “I know that for sure.”

The Celtics, who own a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, can claim Banner 18 with a victory at TD Garden on Monday. Tip off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.