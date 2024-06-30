Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Enjoying Offseason Trip, Arrives At UFC 303

Joe Mazzulla’s interests spans across multiple sports. Saturday night adds another event to the Boston Celtics head coach’s MMA fandom.

Mazzulla is in attendance for UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as part of International Fight Week. Mazzulla, who actively trains in jiu-jitsu, checked in on UFC’s social media channels.

“I need some really big rings 💍☘️”



Newly crowned NBA championship Coach Joe Mazzulla is in the building for #UFC303 pic.twitter.com/kugdYujEsI — UFC (@ufc) June 30, 2024

Mazzulla previously attended UFC 292 in Boston last August to support his friend Zhang Weili on that card at TD Garden. Throughout the Celtics’ path to winning the 2024 NBA Finals, their head coach often motivated his team and utilized UFC examples in his teachings during the run.

Summer will be a time for celebration and preparation for Mazzulla as the 35-year-old begins the path to potentially lead the Celtics to a title defense next season.