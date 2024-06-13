Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis ‘Fighting Like Hell’ To Play In Game 4

It’s no longer much of a question as to whether the Boston Celtics will capture Banner 18, but whether or not Kristaps Porzingis will be on the floor when it finally happens.

Porzingis has been injured through much of the postseason, returning from a left leg injury for two games before going down with a rare right ankle ailment in Game 2 on Sunday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania have put out conflicting reports regarding the 28-year-old’s status, but it will eventually come down to the Celtics’ medical staff to make the final decision.

Boston’s decision will be made easier due to its 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals, but Porzingis’ health is the only thing Joe Mazzulla and the C’s are taking into question.

“No,” Mazzulla said Thursday when asked whether or not the series score has anything to do with Porzingis’ status. “I think that’s a rather passive way to look at things. I think, at the end of the day, we have to continue to do what we do. Kristaps has gotten better from (Wednesday to Thursday). He’s fighting like hell to play, but it’s going to be up to us to protect him and make sure it’s in the best interest of him as a player and a person.”

Porzingis was present for practice at American Airlines Center on Thursday, per media members in attendance.

It would be wise for the Celtics to keep him sidelined for as long as possible — as to try and avoid further injury. It’s become abundantly clear they can get the job done without him.