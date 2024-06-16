Celtics Legend Bob Cousy Has Hilarious Description For Luka Doncic

The Mavericks saved their season for at least one more game when Dallas embarrassed the Celtics 122-84 on Friday night to avoid a sweep in the NBA Finals.

Despite the Mavericks’ win, Celtics legend Bob Cousy doesn’t think Luke Doncic and Kyrie Irving can withstand the defense of Boston’s backcourt.

“Dallas’ strength is in their two guards obviously, Doncic and Kyrie,” Cousy said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s NBA Radio. “Unfortunately, in this matchup, they’re going against the Celtics’ strength, which is they have the best defensive guard duo in the league in (Derrick) White and (Jrue) Holiday.”

Cousy acknowledged that Irving had a couple of “mediocre” games in Boston but bounced back when the series shifted to Dallas, and Doncic has been the Mavericks’ most consistent player.

“Doncic is an amazing talent,” Cousy said. “He looks like a truck driver, and he plays like Michael Jordan. He’s amazing.”

The six-time NBA champion said the Celtics wouldn’t be able to shut Doncic down, but Boston has been able to contain him.

“What White and Holiday bring to the table is they won’t let those guys control the game,” Cousy explained. “Doncic is not gonna score 45 points. He’ll get even his 30. You’re not going to stop that kind of talent, but you can somewhat neutralize them where they don’t control the game or the outcome. That kind of matchup makes it very difficult for Dallas to compete in a seven-game series.”

The Celtics hold the 3-1 series lead with the chance to capture Banner 18 in Game 5 at TD Garden on Monday.