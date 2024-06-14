The Boston Celtics are just one win from capturing Banner 18, which means the Dallas Mavericks are staring down the barrel of elimination.

It would appear both sides are looking to carry a similar mindset into Game 4, however.

“I think we all understand what (the series score) is,” Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said Friday, per league-provided transcript. “It’s not so much that we are going to harp on that but understanding that we’ve got to play 40 minutes of our best basketball tonight, and that’s what we’re talking about.”

Dallas understandably has a do-or-die mentality. But if you know anything about how Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla operates, you wouldn’t be surprised to learn Boston is approaching Game 4 similarly.

It’s all about Friday night, and nothing else.

“It’s important because it’s the next game on the schedule,” Mazzulla said. “You can’t get to where you want to get to unless you win the next game. The best thing we’ve done is, regardless of whatever the next game is labeled, we’ve played the same way and the process towards winning has been the same. That has to continue. This is round four of seven, and we’ve got to be ready to stay in the fight as long as it takes.”

The Celtics and Mavericks will find out who will successfully turn that mindset into a W on Friday night at American Airlines Center.