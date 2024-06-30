Celtics Reportedly Ink High Upside Center To Multi-Year Deal

The Boston Celtics weren’t expected to be major players in free agency, but that didn’t stop them from making a pair of moves Sunday.

After reportedly signing Luke Kornet to a one-year deal at the outset of free agency, the Celtics then quickly inked another center in Neemias Queta to a multi-year contract, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Queta, who turns 25 next week, reportedly declined his team option, which paved the way for his new deal.

The 7-foot, 245-pound center from Portugal played in 28 games for the Celtics after signing a two-way contract with Boston in September. He obviously impressed enough in those appearances and in the G League — he tallied 14.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 blocks per game with Maine — to convince the Celtics brass that he should be part of their long-term plans.

Queta showed off his athleticism during his limited playing time with Boston and averaged 5.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 11.9 minutes. He also had a strong stretch in December when he played in nine straight games and posted two double-doubles during that span, including a 14-point, 12-rebound showing in a blowout win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

“He’s one of those kids that doesn’t know how good he can be, that hasn’t been in the league a long time,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters in January, as transcribed by WEEI’s Justin Turpin. “He’s only played like 300 minutes in the NBA. So he’s starting to see when he plays with a certain presence, we’re a different basketball team.”

Securing center depth by signing Kornet and Queta was a priority for the Celtics coming off an NBA title, especially with Kristaps Porzingis expected to miss part of next season after undergoing ankle surgery.

The Celtics getting a deal done with Queta, which should come with a larger on-court role next season, signals that they likely won’t retain Xavier Tillman Sr., who is an unrestricted free agent.