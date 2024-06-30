Celtics Reportedly Open Free Agency By Re-Signing Backup Center

The Boston Celtics only had a small handful of unrestricted free agents hit the open market when free agency began Sunday evening.

And the Celtics quickly worked to make sure one of those players didn’t go elsewhere.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics began free agency by bringing back reserve center Luke Kornet on a one-year deal. Wojnarowski didn’t reveal the money total of Kornet’s deal.

Kornet turned into a solid depth option and integral locker room piece for the Celtics during their championship season. The 7-foot-2 big man averaged 15.6 minutes in 63 regular-season contests while accumulating 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and one block per game. It was the best season Kornet had with Boston during his four seasons with the team across two separate stints.

Kornet was largely out of the rotation during the playoffs, although he was hampered by a wrist injury in the Eastern Conference finals. He appeared in 13 games and averaged three points in the run to an NBA title.

Keeping Kornet around is valuable given that the Celtics are thin at the center spot. Kristaps Porzingis underwent surgery this past week and is expected to miss a chunk of next season while the Celtics would be wise not to put too much of a workload on the 38-year-old Al Horford as he enters his 18th NBA season.

Kornet gives the Celtics a rim protector off the bench and head coach Joe Mazzulla has lauded his ability to play within Boston’s defensive scheme. While Kornet’s offensive game is limited, he can at least roll to the basket and be a consistent lob threat, which is something the Celtics don’t have much of with their roster.

The Celtics won’t be big players in free agency with the core of their championship roster intact. Much of of what the Celtics need to do this offseason comes in the form of extensions, with Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and Sam Hauser all eligible for paydays.

The Celtics will have to make decisions going forward on Xavier Tillman and Svi Mykhailiuk, who are both unrestricted free agents, while Oshae Brissett has a player option, but reportedly declined it. G Leaguers Drew Peterson and JD Davison both are restricted free agents.