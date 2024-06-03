The Boston Celtics secured their spot in the NBA Finals, however, the staff behind head coach Joe Mazzulla is anything but secure beyond this season.

Assistant Charles Lee already accepted a head-coaching position with the Charlotte Hornets, ending his time in Boston — when the Finals are officially over. Fellow assistant Sam Cassell was linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, who also finished their season with a head-coaching vacancy, and it appears as though another team is eyeing Cassell too.

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly have expressed interest in welcoming Cassell aboard, per Gery Woelfel of Lindy’s Pro Basketball magazine. Cassell previously spent five seasons during his playing career (1999-2003) with Milwaukee, and according to Woelfel, the Bucks are willing to make the 54-year-old the highest-paid assistant in the league.

Cassell’s first season as one of Mazzulla’s premier coaching staff members saw the ex-Celtics guard working with everyone in Boston’s locker room. Before games, Cassell works with the team’s reserve unit members and other assistant coaches as well as the occasional 1-on-1 with star Jaylen Brown.

“Sam always wants to play me for whatever reason 1-on-1 before every game,” Brown revealed during Finals practice, per NBA video. “He keeps track — I wonder what his score is. He keeps track of each one. Should be like 70 and 10 or something like that.”

Having already won a championship with the Celtics as a player in 2008, Cassell could add another ring should Boston defeat the Dallas Mavericks — adding a bow to top Cassell’s potential upcoming departure from the Celtics.