Celtics Rumors: Boston Promoting This 2008 Champion, Key Assistant

Sam Cassell brought incredible value to Joe Mazzulla’s staff this season as the Boston Celtics soared to dominance.

Cassell added another championship to his career in 2024 with the Celtics after winning a title in 2008 with Boston as a player. His impact is more than recognizable around the organization, leading the team to reward him and ensure his presence for the future.

The Celtics are reportedly planning to promote Cassell on Mazzulla’s staff for the upcoming season, per Marc Stein through Fan Nation’s Bobby Krivitsky.

Cassell had been in conversations for other jobs on various staffs around the league and even as a candidate for a head coaching job with the Los Angeles Lakers before they eventually hired J.J. Redick instead.

Story continues below advertisement

Cassell now, barring any other offers, returns to Boston to help the Celtics on a quest to defend their NBA championship. The team returns the dominant roster with the chance to challenge the league once again.