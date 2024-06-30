Celtics Rumors: Role Player Has Option Declined, Becomes Free Agent

The Celtics reportedly made contract decisions on a pair of backup players over the weekend.

Boston reportedly picked up its team option on Sam Hauser, ensuring the sharpshooter will be back with the team in the 2024-25 season when it tries to defend its NBA championship. But the Celtics chose the opposite path for Neemias Queta, who had his option declined and thus will hit free agency, per The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

Queta joined the C’s on a two-way contract back in September. The big man played in 28 regular-season games with Boston, averaging 5.5 points and 4.4 rebounds on an average of 11.9 minutes per contest. The 24-year-old, who recently became the first Portuguese player to win an NBA title, only appeared in three playoff games for the Celtics, logging a combined 13 minutes across a pair of matchups with the Cleveland Cavaliers and one against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Finals.

The reported option decline doesn’t necessarily mean Queta’s time in Boston is over, however. As Himmelsbach pointed out in his report, the 2021 second-round pick has the opportunity to sign a multi-year contract with the Celtics on the open market. And with Kristaps Porzingis sidelined until at least December, Brad Stevens and company might be inclined to retain a familiar player who can help out in the interior.

NBA teams can start negotiating with all free agents starting at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday.