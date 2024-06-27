Celtics Select Anton Watson With 2024 Second-Round Draft Pick

BOSTON — The Celtics made just a single selection in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, and that remained the case in Thursday’s second round.

Gonzaga forward Anton Watson was drafted with the 54th overall pick, finishing off Boston’s prospect additions through the draft this year. Watson, 23, spent five seasons with the Bulldogs, primarily serving as a versatile defender with offensive potential in several areas. He averaged a career-best 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 41.2% from the field last season.

Watson also finished his final collegiate run as a West Coast Conference First Team selection, starting in all of Gonzaga’s 35 games and leaving the program with the second-most steals logged (215) behind John Stockton (262).

The Celtics have an established frontcourt heading into next season, but with starting center Kristaps Porzingis and backup Al Horford come two pivotal questions: How will Porzingis recover from offseason surgery, which will require five-to-six months of rehab? And what will Horford provide Boston in an age-38 season?

Story continues below advertisement

Neither of those swings the door wide open for Watson, however, on multiple instances throughout their league-leading 64-win regular season, the Celtics allowed little-known reserves time to shine — including 24-year-old Neemias Queta, who joined the organization on a two-way deal before securing a two-year contract in April.

Watson needs to polish his free-throw shooting after converting on just 65.3% of attempts while also going 22-for-51 from 3-point territory this past season.