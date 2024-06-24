Red Sox catcher Connor Wong is not afraid to play multiple positions in the future with Boston.

Wong currently is just working out at catcher, but he would be open to playing more positions. In the minor leagues, the 28-year-old played second and third base on top of catcher and designated hitter.

“I’ve pretty much played every position in my life,” Wong told MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “I know it’s a different beast at this level but having that background gives me a little bit of confidence. …I’m ready for anything at any time. I take pride in being athletic and being able to do different things.”

With the Red Sox, Wong has played first, second and third base a number of times. Since the 2021 season, he has logged a total of 13 games at those positions.

Story continues below advertisement

With catching prospect Kyle Teel possibly knocking on the door to make the big-league roster within the next few years, manager Alex Cora thinks Wong could fit into many different positions.

“In the future, with the organization, probably I can see Connor helping everywhere,” Cora told reporters. “He’s that athletic. He can play second. I believe he can play the outfield if he wanted to.”

Wong has been a bright spot in the Red Sox lineup this season, batting .330 over 57 games. The catcher has a .390 on-base percentage and 29 RBIs.