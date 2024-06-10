Dan Hurley reportedly won’t be leaving Storrs for the City of Angels.

Hurley will stay put as the University of Connecticut’s men’s basketball coach instead of jumping to the NBA to coach the Lakers, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday afternoon. According to Wojnarowski, Los Angeles offered Hurley a six-year, $70 million contract, which would have made the 51-year-old one of the NBA’s six highest-paid coaches.

“As swept away as Hurley became by the Lakers courtship and vision for him, he ultimately couldn’t walk away from a chance to make history and pursue a third straight NCAA title,” Wojnarowski posted to X. “Even before Lakers talks, Hurley already had a UConn offer to become one of highest paid NCAA coaches and those talks will continue, per sources.”

Hurley has been at the helm for the Huskies since 2018 following stints at Wagner and Rhode Island. He helped UConn win its fifth and sixth national championships in program history in the last two seasons, and the Huskies will have a chance to become the first team in over five decades to three-peat in the upcoming campaign.

The Lakers, who fired Darvin Ham after their 2023-24 season ended, reportedly will pivot to James Borrego and JJ Redick, among others, as they continue their coaching search.