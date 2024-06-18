Dave Portnoy Raises (Valid?) ‘Discussion’ About Celtics After Banner 18

The Boston Celtics were really good this season.

Like, really good.

The C’s secured their 18th championship Monday night, steamrolling the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden. Boston posted an 80-21 record (64-18 in the regular season and 16-3 in the playoffs) en route to the title, an impressive mark that leaves little doubt over its standing as the NBA’s best team for the 2023-24 campaign.

But where exactly does this Celtics team rank in the pantheon of NBA history? Surely, it’s one of the all-time greats, right?

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy raised the “discussion” immediately after the Celtics locked down Banner 18.

“We need to start the discussion of whether this is the greatest team in the history of the NBA,” Portnoy posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “They were that good. #banner18 #celtics”

The 2016-17 Golden State Warriors and the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls, among others, might have an issue with that declaration. Heck, these Celtics might not even be the best team in franchise history. The 1985-86 squad was elite.

But there’s still some truth to Portnoy’s comment. While the 2023-24 Celtics probably aren’t the best team in NBA history, they were, in fact, exceptional from start to finish. And they definitely deserve their flowers.

The Celtics outscored their opponents by an average of 10.7 points per game in the regular season and the playoffs, the fifth-best mark in NBA history.

They ranked first in offensive efficiency and second in defensive efficiency. According to NBA.com, the 122.2 points per 100 possessions Boston scored in the regular season was the highest mark ever.

Consider Boston’s depth and star power, led, of course, by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and it’s hard to find much wrong with these C’s. They’re analytical darlings and they pass the eye test.

We’d say that — in addition to the shiny Larry O’Brien Trophy — makes them one of the best teams ever, even if they don’t necessarily rank No. 1.